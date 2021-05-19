US 221 in Floyd County reopens after crash

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Radford; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Northern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Northeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 141 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claytor Lake State Park, or near Allisonia, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Pilot and Shawsville. This includes The following Location Virginia Tech. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH