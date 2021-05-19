US 221 in Floyd County reopens after crash

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m., US-221 has reopened and the crash is cleared. The mayor of Floyd says a chase was involved. We’re working to learn more about what led up to the chase and crash, and will bring you updates. EARLIER: US-221 is closed...

