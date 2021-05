Manhattan Village Welcomes Chef Edoardo Baldi’s Cafe, Edo Bites. The time has come to gather, mingle and attend in-person events once again! We’re celebrating the grand opening of Edo Bites with live music from Retrofit, sips like the Edo Spritz and Prosecco and delicious bites. Join us from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27th to welcome Edo Bites to Manhattan Village! A sneak peak of the appetizers include Roberta’s all beef meatball, ham and brie bites, and tartufo pizzette bites. Tickets are $10 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Soroptimist. Edo Bites Manhattan Beach.