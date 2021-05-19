Lakers Play-In Notes: Warriors’ Matchup, Betting Trends

The Lakers will host the Warriors on Wednesday night with the winner becoming the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Anthony Davis knows what’s going to take defensively to win the play-in game against Golden State.

“We know who the head of the snake is, it’s Steph. We got to do our best to contain him. It’s gonna be a team effort, not just all the pressure on the guards. … We got to make sure we keep an eye on him and stay locked in on him at all times,” Davis said (via ESPN ).

Spread: Lakers -5.5 (-115)

Lakers -5.5 (-115) Total: 217.5

Moneyline: Warriors +195

Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are each expected to see significant time guarding Stephen Curry , who won the 2020-21 scoring title.

“He’s the best shooter who has ever played this game. So, any shot, whatever comes from half-court on, it’s a good shot for him. At the end of the day, you got to make it as hard as possible and be into him and limit his 3s,” said Schroder.

The Warriors are 2-7 against the spread over their last nine games as road underdogs, Jason Logan of Covers.com relays. Logan believes the Lakers’ ability to shut down the three-point shot, as they did against Golden State earlier this season (allowed 30.6 percent shooting in the three meetings) will be key in the contest.



One bettor placed a $54,000 wager on the Lakers tonight (Moneyline at DraftKings), per Darren Rovell . The bet would net $22,760.



Raheem Palmer of the Action Network likes the under in the contest. LeBron James has tended to control possessions and slow it down a bit during the postseason compared to the regular season. That, coupled with the Lakers’ ability to become elite on defense gives the edge to the under.

