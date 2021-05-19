Columbia woman charged with child abuse after 5-week-old found injured

Boone County Jail

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia woman is charged with first-degree child endangerment after allegedly hurting her 5-week-old baby.

Carolyn Yunek is accused of causing several fractures to the child including to his skull and leg.

According to court documents, a pediatric radiologist stated the fracture in the leg typically occurs when someone would pick up a child by the feet and shake them.

According to court documents, police responded to a home on the 1200 block of Elleta Boulevard in mid-January.

Records say Yunek and the child were asleep in the same room that night when the father heard the child crying and went to check on him. The father stated the cry was a "different kind of cry than he usually cries."

At last check, Yunek has bonded out of custody.