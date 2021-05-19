newsbreak-logo
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 527 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arapahoe, or near Riverton, moving north at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ocean Lake around 545 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Arapahoe Elementary School, St Stephens, Fremont County Fairgrounds and Riverton Regional Airport.

