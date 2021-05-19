newsbreak-logo
Burleigh County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Burleigh, Emmons by NWS

weather.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BURLEIGH AND NORTH CENTRAL EMMONS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 628 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Braddock, or 19 miles southwest of Steele, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Braddock and Moffit. Conditions are favorable for weak landspout tornados with these storms. Remain alert and take cover in a reinforced shelter if you see a tornado. Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms.

alerts.weather.gov
