Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM CDT. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Garcitas Creek Near Inez affecting Victoria County. For the Garcitas Creek...including Inez...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Garcitas Creek Near Inez. * Until further notice. * At 2:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet early this morning, and will fall to below 20.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs, producing significant crop losses. Areas of pastureland and cattle are cut off. Numerous primary and secondary roads and bridges flood, including the east approach to the Highway 59 access road bridge * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.4 feet on 09/21/1967.