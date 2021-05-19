Chris Pratt's Parks and Recreation band Mouse Rat are releasing a real album

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Mouse Rat is out of the bag. The fictional band fronted by Chris Pratt (as Andy Dwyer) on NBC's beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation is releasing an actual album. The news comes on the 10th anniversary of the funeral for Li'l Sebastian, the miniature horse beloved by everyone in the series' setting of Pawnee, Ind. Parks and Rec fans will no doubt recall that Mouse Rat performed a tribute to the tiny equine at the memorial ceremony titled "5,000 Candles In the Wind," featuring lyrics like "Here's the part that hurts the most/Humans cannot ride a ghost."

