Chris Pratt's Parks and Recreation band Mouse Rat are releasing a real album

Chris Pratt is looking fitter than ever! The A-lister has flexed his muscles while posing for a new shirtless mirror selfie, ahead of filming his latest TV show. Chris Pratt is vying for the title of Hollywood’s favorite Chris! The A-lister took to Instagram on May 7 to share a rare shirtless snap — and he looked fitter than ever! “Friday flex,” he captioned the pic, hashtagging his upcoming Amazon Prime show The Terminal List and his character’s name: James Reece. He wore nothing but black shorts in the snap, as he looked at the camera with a serious expression on his face. The post was even reminiscent of Tom Cruise‘s iconic turn in Risky Business — particularly the infamous scene where he dances around the house sans pants.