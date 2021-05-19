newsbreak-logo
California State

California GOP settles lawsuit for $11 million after man left quadriplegic in 2016 crash

By Andrew Sheeler
Fresno Bee
 21 hours ago

The California Republican Party this week agreed to an $11 million settlement with a man left quadriplegic after being struck on the freeway by a GOP campaign worker. The law firm representing the victim said that the settlement, the maximum amount available under the California GOP’s insurance policy, “helps expose the ongoing dangers of political campaigns which have become big business, with goals far beyond a single election.

www.fresnobee.com
