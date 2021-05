PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- The Atlanta Air Show is returning on May 22-23 after it previously was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Fans of the high-speed aviation show will get to see the Air Force and Navy F-35 Lightning II Demo Teams, which will mark the first time the public will get to see a full capabilities demonstration of both the Air Force’s A model and the Navy’s C model F-35 Lightning II at the same event.