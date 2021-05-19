newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas officials highlight the need to fix the state’s aging roads and bridges

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGawl_0a51PxIb00

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — It will likely be months before traffic crosses the I-40 Bridge, but some leaders said it’s not the only roadway that needs work.

Those elected officials tried to shed light on bridges and roads in Arkansas overdue for repairs.

“The bridge closing has had an impact on the citizens of West Memphis, many of the citizens work in Memphis, TN,” said Marco McClendon, West Memphis mayor.

Work is expected to begin on the I-40 Bridge from Arkansas to Memphis any day now. A project both Tennessee and Arkansas leaders say will affect drivers for months.

“This bridge must get repaired as quickly as possible. Not only for our citizens but businesses.”

While the focus is on repairing the I-40 Bridge, some elected officials across Arkansas are looking ahead and pushing for President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan to invest in fixing other roads and bridges across the state.

“We have a million and a half people in Arkansas that are driving over what our Department of Transportation deems structurally deficient,” said Michael John Gray, Democratic Party of Arkansas.

During a news conference in West Memphis, elected officials discussed the American Jobs Plan, a two-trillion-dollar plan that has received pushback from Republican lawmakers in Washington and here in the Mid-South.

They said a major concern is that traditional infrastructure, including roads and bridges, only makes up about five percent of the plan.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, has criticized the cost of Biden’s plan as “over the top.” But when speaking in Memphis yesterday about repairs for the I-40 Bridge, he said the federal government needs to be involved.

“This is not just a state-to-state issue, but it’s a federal link for our national security, whether it’s the flow of fuel or other necessary items across our country. Our federal partners are a big part in the equation and solution for the future,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said he is hopeful a bipartisan deal on infrastructure can be reached in Washington as talks there continue.

As for the I-40 Bridge, it’s still unclear what the price tag on the repairs will be and who will share that cost.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
West Memphis, AR
Traffic
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Memphis, TN
Traffic
City
Memphis, TN
City
West Memphis, AR
West Memphis, AR
Government
City
Washington, AR
Local
Tennessee Traffic
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Roads#State Officials#Federal Officials#The American Jobs Plan#Bridges#Repairs#West Memphis Mayor#Elected Officials#Republican Lawmakers#Ark#Mid South#Governor Asa Hutchinson#Memphis App#Businesses#Fuel#Tn#President Joe Biden#Aging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNKYTV

Inspector who failed to catch I-40 bridge crack in Memphis fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span’s closure has been fired, Arkansas transportation officials said Monday. Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said the inspector was fired after drone video...
Memphis, TNfreightwaves.com

I-40 bridge over Mississippi River to remain closed indefinitely

The Interstate 40 bridge connecting Memphis, Tennessee, to Arkansas will remain closed at least several weeks for repairs. During a May 11 routine inspection of the bridge, an Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) engineer spotted a fractured beam. “We need to get people off the bridge immediately,” he warned, according...
Memphis, TNkzimksim.com

Mississippi River reopened to traffic at Memphis

The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that river traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 Bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas. More than 45 tug boats hauling about 700 barges had been...
Memphis, TNSoutheast Missourian

Miss. River traffic resumes under damaged bridge near Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — River traffic reopened Friday on the Mississippi River near Memphis, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Arkansas Department of Transportation, meanwhile, said a video taken by an...
Tennessee Statewmcactionnews5.com

LIVE: Tennessee governor signs news bills into law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee is set to sign bills into law Monday afternoon. A press conference is being held for the signings and to give details on what the laws mean for the state. Watch the press conference live above or click here.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Washington Monthly

Free Community College Is Great, But It Doesn’t Solve Everything

Back in 2019 in Memphis, when Mia A. was beginning her freshman year at Southwest Tennessee Community College, she felt like she had unlimited opportunities. Yes, her parents weren’t particularly supportive of more schooling after high school. The biggest problem was Mia’s father. African American and raised in Chicago, he received disability assistance for his back and neck pain, a burden carried from his work as a custodian. Mia’s mother had immigrated from North Africa with a certificate in cosmetology. Both wanted Mia to work to help support the family. But from an early age, Mia was enchanted by learning. “Books, I loved books,” she told me. “I write poetry, and my teachers encouraged me, and I just want to write more.” She also had the good fortune to live in Tennessee, the first state in the nation to offer free tuition at community colleges for in-state high school graduates, save for the undocumented. So Mia had a chance to move forward despite any parental misgivings.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Memphis, TNequipmentworld.com

Inspector Fired After Cracked Beam Led to Closed Mississippi River Bridge

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has fired the leader of the inspection team for missing a cracked beam during reviews of 2019 and 2020 inspections on a major Mississippi River bridge. The Hernando de Soto Bridge between West Memphis, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, has been closed since May 11 after...
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Tennessee StateWREG

Governor Lee signs transgender ‘bathroom bill’ for Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Governor Bill Lee has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. The Tennessee bill requires schools to try to offer a single-occupancy...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...