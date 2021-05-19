newsbreak-logo
Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

By JUAN A. LOZANO
milfordmirror.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court. The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of...

