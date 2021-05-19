A Finnish drink with a heroic past
Finland is known for its triple "s" – sisu (resilience), sauna and Sibelius. But for centuries, there has also been a fourth, more subtle "s": sima, a fermented drink made with water, sugar, lemon and yeast. Today, effervescent and virtually non-alcoholic sima is beloved across the nation, most often consumed by children and adults alike as a special drink to celebrate Vappu, or May Day, a time when Finns flood the outdoors to embrace the coming of spring.