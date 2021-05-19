A Finnish drink with a heroic past

Italy’s long history and contribution to the world’s gastronomical canon is unmatched. From pastas and cheese to cured meats and amazing sauces, Italy’s culinary contributions and techniques have simply made life a bit better for all of us. Similarly, the Italians invented espresso. They’ve grown and developed and through the Roman empire spread wine growing, wine making and wine drinking to the rest of the world. They’re responsible for some of the world’s most unique cocktail ingredients: bitter amari and herbal liquors like Fernet Branca, Campari and Aperol. Yet for almost forever Italy has never produced a whiskey, until now.