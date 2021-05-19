newsbreak-logo
Park City, UT

Junior Golf Camps

KPCW
KPCW
 21 hours ago

Sign up for Junior Golf Camps in person at the Park City Golf Course Golf Shop. Camp 1 is June 7-10; Camp 2 is June 14-17. Camps are for ages 7-12 and will cover all areas of the game of golf including safety, grip, stance, putting, chipping, full swing, etiquette and rules. Golf clubs will be furnished if needed. Monday-Wednesday will be instruction from 9:00 am - Noon. Thursday, the last day of camp,juniors play on the golf course from 9:00am - 11:30 and then enjoy a BBQ. For more information call 435-615-5800.

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

