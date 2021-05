Much to the delight of social media users, Twitter crop is now gone. For way too long, the platform would automatically crop any uploaded images, changing the aspect ratio based on whatever it was the user uploaded. Thankfully, that system has now been ditched. Moving forward — or at least for the time being — Twitter users can upload images without any awful automatic cropping. Here’s what this new system means for artists and users alike, including how to use the new crop size guide.