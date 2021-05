Fox News personality Laura Ingraham is no stranger to controversy. From her days as a college newspaper editor to her current gig hosting The Ingraham Angle, she has often expressed disdain for various groups of people: pro athletes who support BLM, the LGBTQ+ community, DREAMers. Her unapologetic take on political issues initially led us to think that Laura Ingraham’s husband is most certainly a Republican. But the better question would be: is Laura Ingraham even married? We have the answer, plus a rundown of her past dating history. You might be surprised to learn who some of her former suitors are.