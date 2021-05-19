newsbreak-logo
Wild's Matt Dumba hosts block party as team's resident hype man

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Dumba is without a doubt the biggest hype man on the Minnesota Wild roster. If the team needs a spark before a game, Dumba is usually the guy running around trying to get everyone pumped up. If a teammate scores a big goal, Dumba is usually right in the middle of the celebration. If that’s not enough, Dumba is also the architect of the pregame playlist of music that blares over the loudspeakers at Xcel Energy Center, as well as the postgame playlist that echos throughout locker room after each win.

