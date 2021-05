Three ASC leaders spoke with Becker's ASC Review on common mistakes they see when dealing with accreditation compliance. Note: These answers were edited lightly for clarity. Taylor Burnett. Association President of the Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center Association: The biggest mistake I see is not designating a point person who is allowed the time to get to know and work through the guidelines to make sure you are in compliance. The same person also needs to run point on the survey.