Restoring Balance to Your Summer Adults (Ages 18+) Instructor: Dr. Brenda Holland, Chiropractic Company Has your life been out of sorts since school has been out? Have you and your family been able to find a good pattern of healthy eating, stress management and exercise? This program discusses strategies for you and your kids to find that balance over the summer. Wednesday, May 12th 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. @ Germantown Senior Center (next to Firemen’s Park) Free - pre registration required with activity # 144410.