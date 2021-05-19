newsbreak-logo
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 15:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected above 3000 ft. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...6 AM today to 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Between 2 and 4 inches of snow has already fallen above 3000 feet, and another 2 to 3 inches is expected. The heaviest snow should be done by 10 PM, but light snow will continue through early Tuesday. Snow may be heavy at times and cause reduced visibilities. Some snow may fall below 3000 feet, but accumulation below 3000 feet will be less than 2 inches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov
