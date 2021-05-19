Flash Flood Warning issued for Irion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Irion The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Irion County in west central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 2 hours and 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Barnhart. This includes the following Low Water Crossings crossings along County Road 302. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES