newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irion County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Irion by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Irion The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Irion County in west central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 2 hours and 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Barnhart. This includes the following Low Water Crossings crossings along County Road 302. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Barnhart, TX
County
Irion County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Severe Flooding#Southwestern Irion County#Thunderstorms#Doppler Radar#Highways#Immediate Severity#Deaths#Severe Certainty#Vehicles#Target Area#Drive#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Crockett County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Irion, Schleicher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crockett; Irion; Schleicher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SCHLEICHER SOUTHWESTERN TOM GREEN...NORTHEASTERN CROCKETT AND SOUTHEASTERN IRION COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM CDT At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over mainly rural areas of Crockett and Schleicher counties , moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Schleicher, southwestern Tom Green, northeastern Crockett and southeastern Irion Counties, including the following locations... Us- 190 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch Road 915 and The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163.