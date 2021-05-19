Special Weather Statement issued for Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Glasscock County in western Texas North Central Reagan County in western Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saint Lawrence.