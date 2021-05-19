Special Weather Statement issued for Reagan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Reagan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN REAGAN COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Barnhart, or 10 miles east of Big Lake, moving southwest at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Big Lake.alerts.weather.gov