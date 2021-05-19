newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reagan County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Reagan by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Reagan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN REAGAN COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Barnhart, or 10 miles east of Big Lake, moving southwest at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Big Lake.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Reagan County, TX
City
Barnhart, TX
City
Big Lake, TX
City
Reagan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#East Lake#Doppler Radar#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GLASSCOCK AND NORTHERN REAGAN COUNTIES At 803 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles south of Garden City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Saint Lawrence. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Glasscock County in western Texas North Central Reagan County in western Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saint Lawrence.