Motorsports

AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press

 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYbcK_0a51HlfR00

All Times EDT

NASCAR CUP SERIES

EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m.

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 68 laps, 231 miles.

Last race: Alex Bowman became the second two-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series, hanging onto the lead through two late restarts at Dover.

Fast facts: NASCAR makes its debut at the Texas road course, with all three national series running. ... Denny Hamlin remains the points leader by 101 over William Byron. Three-time winner Martin Truex Jr. is third, 102 behind. ... Fifth-place Kyle Larson is the new leader in laps led with 774. Hamlin is next with 751. ... Bowman is 13th in points with his two victories. He has just three other top 10 finishes. Byron leads all drivers with 11 top-10 finishes. Hamlin and Kevin Harvick each have 10.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pit Boss 250

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m..

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 46 laps, 156 miles.

Last race: Defending series champion Austin Cindric won for the third time in 10 races after starting 16th at Dover.

Fast facts: Cindric leads Daniel Hemric by 62 points and Harrison Burton by 74 in the standings. ... Hemric is the only driver to have finished on the lead lap in all 10 races. ... Cindric and Hemric share the series lead with eight top-10 finishes.

Next race: May 29, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Toyota Tundra 225

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m.

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 41 laps, 139.8 miles.

Last race: Defending series champion Sheldon Creed gained his first victory of the season at Darlington.

Fast facts: Creed is third in points behind two-time winners John Hunter Nemechek and Ben Rhodes. ... Nemechek and Rhodes both have seven top-10 finishes in eight races. ... Only the top three drivers in the standings have won races because Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers Kyle Busch (2) and Martin Truex Jr. (1) also have won races.

Next race: May 28, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

FORMULA ONE

Grand Prix of Monaco.

Site: Monaco, Monte Carlo.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m.

Track: Circuit de Monaco.

Race distance: 78 laps, 161.7 miles.

Last year: Race was not held.

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a race-long duel with Max Verstappen to win for the third time in four races this season.

Fast facts: Hamilton and Verstappen have finished first or second in each of the first four races this season. ... Hamilton has won 14 of the last 20 races in the series.

Next race: June 6, Azerbaijan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

INDYCAR

Last race: Rinus VeeKay became the third first-time winner through five races this season on the road course at Indianapolis.

Next race: May 30, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

___

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and John Force won in Funny Car at Concord, North Carolina.

Next event: Friday-Sunday, Baytown, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

___

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: Friday, Attica, Ohio, and Saturday, Hartford, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP





MotorsportsJanesville Gazette

AUTO RACING: Tripleheader at Darlington next up for NASCAR

Site: Darlington, South Carolina. Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1) Last year: Kevin Harvick won the first of two races in early May after starting sixth. Last race: Kyle Busch took the lead on a restart with two laps to go and won on his 36th birthday at Kansas, becoming the 10th different winner in 11 races this year.
MotorsportsSaratogian

AUTO RACING: Monster Mile beckons NASCAR

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m. Track: Dover International Speedway. Race distance: 400 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Denny Hamlin won the first of two races on back-to-back days in August after starting second. Last race: Martin Truex Jr., the only multiple race winner so far this season, won both stages...
Lebanon, NYTimes Union

Auto racing: Bobby Hackel drawn back to Lebanon Valley

Modified driver Bobby Hackel has a new gig this year at Lebanon Valley Speedway. It’s got him so excited for the 2021 race season 一so these rainouts aren’t welcomed much by Hackel. During the offseason Hackel got an offer he just couldn’t refuse from race fans/sponsors Lance and Jill Sharpe.
Motorsportsmyaggienation.com

Texas A&M team seeks sponsors for self-driving auto race

A team of students and employees from Texas A&M University is looking for sponsors to help it compete in a race with self-driving cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Formula One-style cars look like they belong in the Indianapolis 500, but the Indy Autonomous Challenge will have no drivers. The teams will have no control over their car’s actions, except to tell the car to pull into pit lane and to stop.
Superior, WIDuluth News Tribune

Auto racing: Superior season opener postponed a week

After holding out hope for a Friday start, Gondik Law Speedway in Superior has decided to postpone the season opener for another week due to wet conditions and cool temperatures. The season opener now will be Friday, May 14, with a full lineup including Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest...
Lancaster, NYBuffalo News

Auto racing graphics designer Bruce Roll draws up artful legacy

Bruce Roll has combined two passions to create a legacy in the local auto racing community. An auto racing graphics design artist, Roll's work has been enjoyed by area racing fans for decades. They can see his artwork on many different race cars in various race divisions, on sponsor signs and souvenir T-shirts that are sold at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster and Holland Speedway.
Motorsportsnny360.com

Local auto racing: Fuller wins 358-modified feature at Can-Am

LAFARGEVILLE — Edwards native Tim Fuller led the entire way as he won the 25-lap 358-modified feature on the opening points night Friday at Can-Am Speedway. Fuller got out of the gate fast at the beginning of the race and every restart. Watertown’s Billy Dunn was second and Theresa native...
Darlington, SCtelegraphherald.com

Auto racing: Harvick looks to jumpstart winless year again at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kevin Harvick is hoping his winless start to the season will end at Darlington Raceway — just like last year. Harvick hadn’t taken the checkered flag in 2020 until winning at the “Lady in Black” last May 17 in NASCAR’s return to racing after more than two months away because of the pandemic.
Wiscasset, MESun-Journal

Auto racing: Chris Thorne wins at Wiscasset Speedway

WISCASSET — Two weeks before the biggest race of his season, Chris Thorne wanted a test. The five-time track champion passed it with flying colors Saturday night. Thorne, of Sidney, held off opening day winner Josh St. Clair over two late-race restarts and drove off to win the 40-lap Late Model feature at Wiscasset Speedway. Thorne had finished a disappointing seventh in the first race of the season with handling issues, issues he’d corrected in fine fashion this time around.
Marshfield, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Auto Racing: Beale wins spring opener at Marshfield

Verona’s John Beale came from behind to win the Super Late Models feature race spring opener at the Marshfield Speedway on Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9. With 14 laps left, Beale worked his way to the inside of Curt Tillman, who was running in the second position. Dillon Mackesy led for more than half the race, but Beale closed the gap.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Bemidji Auto Value Car Show returns to kick off racing season

BEMIDJI -- The 2021 Bemidji Speedway racing season officially kicked off with the 10th Annual Bemidji Auto Value Car Show. Due to social distancing rules still in place, the event was held over two weekends with the first half on May 8 and the second on May 15. Store manager...
Aberdeen, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Auto Racing: Four area drivers earn feature wins at Aberdeen, Miller

Drivers Mike Nichols and Trevor Anderson of Watertown, Tony Konold of Clear Lake and Maria Broksieck of Goodwin each won feature races over the weekend at Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen and Miller Central Speedway. On Saturday night, Nichols won the Midwest modified feature and Konold the modified feature at...
Kansas StateMotorsport.com

Kyle Busch tops Kevin Harvick in wild Kansas Cup finish

Busch, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, led the way on the final restart with two of 267 laps remaining. With the help of push from teammate Martin Truex Jr., Busch got clear of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson making contact on the restart. The race remained green and...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Josh Berry caps busy weekend with Cup debut at Dover

Josh Berry‘s NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday at Dover International Speedway wasn’t entirely smooth, but he saw the checkered flag. The 30-year-old Berry – two years older than Sunday’s winner, Alex Bowman – finished 30th, 12 laps down, in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. Just two days before, he...
MotorsportsNHRA.com

Three-time NASCAR champ, hall of famer Tony Stewart tries his hand at Top Fuel

Tony Stewart’s accomplishments in auto racing are almost too numerous to mention but they include championships in NASCAR and IndyCar, as well as titles in Indy, Midget, Sprint, and USAC Silver Crown cars. For all the incredible things that Stewart has done, he’d never had the opportunity to go 300-mph until he drove fianceé Leah Pruett’s Top Fuel dragster during a recent private test session in Las Vegas. In the first of a two-part series, Stewart chronicles his first experience with nitro.