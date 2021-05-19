newsbreak-logo
Macron tweet saves France 4

By From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris
Advanced Television
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a tweet, French President Emmanuel Macron has asserted his wish to see linear DTT channel France 4 continue broadcasting, mixing youth and cultural programming. France 4 was set to close on August 19th, after winning a one-year reprieve in 2020, and to be replaced by a fully-digital and on-demand offering.

