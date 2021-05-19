Don't Hit The Honey Wagon

STATISTICS, however “accurate,” can mislead us. This is among the main points of British economist and journalist Tim Harford’s very useful book, “The Data Detective.” For example, he says, the U.S. has a notoriously high infant mortality rate for a rich country: 6.1 deaths per thousand live births in 2010. In Finland, he adds, it’s just 3.2. However, Harford says, these numbers do not indicate “a difference in reality, but a difference in how that reality was being recorded.” It turns out, he says, “that physicians in America…seem to be far more likely to record a pregnancy that ends at twenty-two weeks as a live birth, followed by an early death, than as a late miscarriage.” What would be recorded as miscarried pregnancies in other countries are considered live births in the U.S. Hence, America’s “higher” infant mortality rate.