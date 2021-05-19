newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Don't Hit The Honey Wagon

tigernet.com
 21 hours ago

This story would characterize the rural areas of North and South Korea 70 years ago. I have been back to South Korea twice since the war but did not get out to the rural areas to see if they were still observing the same practices that were in affect when I was there in 1950 -'51.

www.tigernet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Wagon#Fertilizer#North And South Korea#Yard Waste#Night Soil#Farmers#Field#Rural Areas#Human Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Army
Related
AnimalsPalo Alto Online

Honey bees!

Yesterday we were getting ready to eat dinner outside when my sister, who was visiting, said “Hey Sherry, have you seen that swarm in your tree?” “What?”. It turns out there was a newly arrived swarm of honeybees in our apricot tree! A swarm is a group of bees that recently left an overcrowded hive and is in search of a new home. They are resting temporarily, often just for a day.
Agriculturewattagnet.com

Surviving the COVID-19 crisis by selling eggs in the streets

Coming from the underdeveloped world and living - for the time being - in the developed world has made me appreciate the advantages and disadvantages of both sides. With this critical situation we are going through, I have learned that resilience comes from hard times, from the fact that life is not easy and that we need to fight for our dreams. Or survive. There is no time for complaining.
Boats & Watercraftstowndock.net

Don't Be Yourself

A — pologies, I did not submit an article for April. However, in my defense, I did conduct two webinars jointly hosted by the three sailing clubs here in Oriental – the Oriental Dinghy Club, the Sailing Club of Oriental, and the Neuse Sailing Association (consider joining one of these clubs).
AgriculturePost Register

Local farmers weather COVID, potato viruses

BELGRADE, Montana — It was a mixed sack of potato news, what happened last year to the Valley's spud farmers. Due to COVID restrictions on travel and eating out, people ate fewer french fries and potato farms reduced the amount of potatoes planted for processing. Potato farmers across the state lost $2.2 million last year, according to Montana State University's Nina Zidack, director of the university's Potato Lab.
Carstigernet.com

Re: For all of those that have a Y2K bunker full of toilet paper

Naw, us "prepared" folks already ahad a few drums of fuel/fuel tank on stie (hey, our farm equipment needs local sources so just-in-time never works). If you are running out at the start of the issue, you weren't ready. It is all those Becky and Carls with their large gas...
Economymidfloridanewspapers.com

Fried to motorists: 'Don't panic'

SEBRING — Florida Secretary of Agriculture Nikki Fried has announced that gas shortages have affected parts of North Florida, but asks Florida residents and motorists to keep calm. “But most importantly, don’t panic to buy gas. Don’t hoard gas, and don’t form long lines at gas stations like behind me,”...
Animalsreviewed.com

Everything you need to know about getting rid of fire ants in your yard

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Most of us have experienced it—enjoying our time in the great outdoors when all of a sudden, ouch! You’ve been bitten, but not by just any bug: It’s an angry fire ant, and there are more where that came from.
Healthmvariety.com

Variations | Don’t be a premature enumerator

STATISTICS, however “accurate,” can mislead us. This is among the main points of British economist and journalist Tim Harford’s very useful book, “The Data Detective.” For example, he says, the U.S. has a notoriously high infant mortality rate for a rich country: 6.1 deaths per thousand live births in 2010. In Finland, he adds, it’s just 3.2. However, Harford says, these numbers do not indicate “a difference in reality, but a difference in how that reality was being recorded.” It turns out, he says, “that physicians in America…seem to be far more likely to record a pregnancy that ends at twenty-two weeks as a live birth, followed by an early death, than as a late miscarriage.” What would be recorded as miscarried pregnancies in other countries are considered live births in the U.S. Hence, America’s “higher” infant mortality rate.
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

British plastic waste being dumped illegally at roadsides in Turkey

Plastic packaging from Britain’s biggest supermarkets is being illegally dumped and burned at roadsides in Turkey, a damning investigation revealed on Monday. Environmental campaigners documented piles of plastic waste in 10 separate sites in Adana province in March, despite Turkey introducing a ban on the import of several types of plastic at the start of the year.
Food Safetycrarydrug.com

Meat Production Is Dirtying the Air You Breathe

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Steaks and burgers could be killing thousands of Americans each year, but in a way most people wouldn't expect -- via air pollution. That's the conclusion of a new study estimating that airborne particles generated by food production kill nearly 16,000 Americans each year. Pollution related to animal products -- most notably beef -- accounts for 80% of those deaths.
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Run on gas leaves some cars with empty tanks

Denise Muse's good deed left her high and dry and searching - on foot - for a gallon of gas. Muse, 62, who lives in Alexandria, Va., drove a friend into the District of Columbia for an errand Wednesday morning and got lost. On the way home - and low on fuel - she stopped at one gas station after another only to find that all had been drained after a major pipeline disruption, followed by panic-buying, created fuel shortages throughout the Southeast.
GardeningPosted by
I-95 FM

Does Your Lawn Look As Bad As Mine? It’s The Grubs, Bub.

I know there's a lot of trade offs in life. Other states have tornadoes, poisonous animals and bugs, searing heat, hurricanes... you get the idea. But here in Maine, we're basically spared all that. Sure, we have conspiracy theorists who say that ticks have been weaponized against us. Honestly, every year it seems more believable.
Animalscampuslately.com

Rodents flooded Australia: it will brutally fend for itself

The world’s most powerful mouse poison will be put up against a seemingly unstoppable rodent infestation by the Australian state of New South Wales, whose government has announced a $ 50 million (11.4 billion HUF) aid package for the agricultural sector that is infesting rats. After heavy rains last year,...
EnvironmentPublic Radio International PRI

US defies treaty to classify plastic as hazardous waste

America has long dumped its dirty “recyclable” plastic on other countries. Little of it actually gets recycled. Much of this plastic gets dumped in streams or torched, poisoning foreign soil. That was all poised to change through an international treaty that classifies used plastic as hazardous waste. Almost every country in the world signed on. But as The World's Patrick Winn reports, the US is defying this global treaty.