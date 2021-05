Born shortly after the Revolutionary war, Cornelius Vanderbilt would become the richest man in America. Known as, “The Commodore”, he was a hard working genius who built a shipping empire that began with a raft. His son “Billy” doubled the fortune! Those two stories are long ones, but it was their heirs that would make a lasting mark through architecture. The years that followed the death of the Commodore would give way to a sibling rivalry like no other. The 20th century Vanderbilt homes in New York, and the Gilded Age Mansions in Newport, RI all grace the National Register of Historic Places. But, the effort made by one unlikely heir in North Carolina still holds a record today. It is the largest private residence in America!