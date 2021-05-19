Watch: Joe Biden Officials Flying Border Crossers into U.S. in Middle of the Night
Groups of young border crossers were flown into Chattanooga, Tennessee in the middle of the night, local media confirms in video footage released Wednesday. The footage, obtained and published by WRCB-TV 3 News, shows groups of roughly 30-to-50 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) — all seemingly in their teens — who were flown into Chattanooga by President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after arriving at the United States-Mexico border.www.breitbart.com