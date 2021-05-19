newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Watch: Joe Biden Officials Flying Border Crossers into U.S. in Middle of the Night

By John Binder
Big Hollywood
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGroups of young border crossers were flown into Chattanooga, Tennessee in the middle of the night, local media confirms in video footage released Wednesday. The footage, obtained and published by WRCB-TV 3 News, shows groups of roughly 30-to-50 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) — all seemingly in their teens — who were flown into Chattanooga by President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after arriving at the United States-Mexico border.

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Yuma, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Mexico#U S Planes#Bus#South Coast#East Coast#Wrcb Tv 3 News#Hhs#Malone Bussing Services#Catholic Charities#The Shapiro Foundation#Breitbart News#Chinese#Twitter#Coast To Coast Tours#Knoxville Tours#Border Crossers#President Joe Biden#Flying#Buses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Ladders

11 supercities that will pay you to move there

You’ve probably heard about all those properties in Italy that are selling for a single dollar or the Japanese government paying residents to move out of Tokyo—but did you know that there are also dozens of stateside initiatives for Americans looking to move across the country?. If you’re dreaming of...
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Mayor Tim Kelly Lifts Some Mask Restrictions

In line with new Centers for Disease Control guidance, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has lifted mask restrictions for fully vaccinated residents in city buildings in most common situations and locations. Per new CDC guidance, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings,...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Hamilton County, TNChattanooga Times Free Press

Is Hamilton County safe enough for fully vaccinated people to ditch face masks?

Federal health officials this week released new guidelines for fully vaccinated people, saying they no longer need to wear face masks or socially distance to protect themselves from COVID-19. But with a local vaccination rate that lags behind the rest of the country, Hamilton County residents may wonder if it's safe for them to venture out without these precautions.