Van Buren County’s Dylan Simmons has won first place at the 4-H Central Region Public Speaking Contest. This makes for Simmons third straight regional title. “It’s an incredible honor to be able to participate in the Central Region Public Speaking Contest,” Simmons said. “Especially, with everything over the last year with COVID-19. To be able to participate in this and then win the public speaking contest is just incredible. It’s going to make for an incredible memory for my senior year.”