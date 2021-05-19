Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 14.7. iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

Apple today released a new beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 for developers. The new beta comes two weeks after the first. It would be mostly used for the testing purposes that will be there on the laptops. The macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta is available for download from the Apple Developer Center. The proper installation profile will be required to install the beta and can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center as well. Even if you don’t have a developer account, you can still download the beta onto your machine to run. Apple recently released macOS 11.3.1, as well as iOS 14.5.1 with important fixes for WebKit; the multiplatform web development framework that is used by Safari and many other apps to display web content.