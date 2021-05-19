Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 14.7. iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers
Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 1 of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to developers for testing purposes. Surprisingly, the new beta builds arrive ahead of the public release of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.4. Scroll down to see more details on what the new builds have to offer and when can we expect the final release.wccftech.com