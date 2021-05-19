newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 14.7. iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Apple has seen fit to release beta 1 of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 to developers for testing purposes. Surprisingly, the new beta builds arrive ahead of the public release of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6, and macOS Big Sur 11.4. Scroll down to see more details on what the new builds have to offer and when can we expect the final release.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Software#Macos Big Sur#Watchos#App Developers#Software Developers#Macos Big Sur 11 5 To#Rc#Iphone#The Developer Center#Apple Watch#Beta#Releases#Xcode#Public Release#Today#Testing Purposes#System Preferences#Ios 14 7#Watchos 7 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

iOS 14.5.1 battery life test (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 14.5.1 software update, the update is mainly a fix for some security issues and bugs in iOS. Now we have a battery life test of iOS 14.5.1 and we get to find out if there are any improvements in battery life. The tests are run...
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Apple iOS 14.5 Released: Massive iPhone Update With Cool Features & Important Fixes

April 28 Update below. This post was first published on April 26. Apple’s latest iPhone software update is with us. Oh, finally. It’s been a long time coming and it has a lot in it, more than any other mid-cycle update from Apple. Innovations range from the controversial App Tracking Transparency to lots of cool emoji to a super-slick way to unlock your iPhone with a mask on (as long as you’re wearing your Apple Watch).
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases iOS 12.5.3 for older iPhones

Apple recently released their iOS 14.5.1 software update which fixed some security issues, now they have also released iOS 12.5.3 for older iPhones. The iOS 12.5.3 software update has been released for older iPhones that are not supported by the new iOS 14.5.1 software. This update fixes some security issues...
Cell PhonesZDNet

Android developers will need to add iOS-like privacy information soon

Google will follow in the footsteps of Apple and is set to introduce privacy information requirements for developers that publish apps in its Play Store. The company said in a blog post that developers will need to state what data is collected and stored, such as location, contacts, name, email address, and types of files stored; how the data is used, such as whether it changes app functionality or personalisation; which security practices, such as encryption, the app uses; and if the app follows Google's families policy.
Computersresearchblaze.com

Second beta version of the macOS Big Sur 11.4 Released, Whats New? – Read To Know If You Should Update

Apple today released a new beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 for developers. The new beta comes two weeks after the first. It would be mostly used for the testing purposes that will be there on the laptops. The macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta is available for download from the Apple Developer Center. The proper installation profile will be required to install the beta and can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center as well. Even if you don’t have a developer account, you can still download the beta onto your machine to run. Apple recently released macOS 11.3.1, as well as iOS 14.5.1 with important fixes for WebKit; the multiplatform web development framework that is used by Safari and many other apps to display web content.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.5 after releasing iOS 14.5.1

Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.5 after releasing the iOS 14.5.1 bug fix. Users who have upgraded to iOS 14.5.1 can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.5. If you've installed the iOS 14.5.1 bug fix update, you can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.5. As reported by MacRumors, Apple has...
Cell Phonesduo.com

Apple Patches WebKit Zero Days in iOS, macOS and Safari

A week after releasing a major new version of iOS with a considerable number of security patches Apple has pushed an emergency update that includes fixes for two WebKit vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited. One of the vulnerabilities is an integer overflow (CVE-2021-30663) and the other is a memory...
Computersflatpanelshd.com

Infuse 7 released for Apple TV, macOS & iOS with new design

Infuse, the popular media player app, is now officially available on Apple Mac, in addition to Apple TV and iPad/iPhone. Infuse 7 also includes a redesigned and unified home screen. Infuse 7 on Mac. Like Plex and VLC, Infuse lets you enjoy videos, movies, and other media files stored locally...
ComputersMacworld

Apple releases critical iOS 14.5.1, macOS 11.3.1 security updates

Apple on Monday released updates for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and macOS 11.3, which contain critical security patches that should be installed immediately. We’ve seen these types of fixes in other recent updates and can’t stress how important it is to update. Update 5/5: Apple also released iOS...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Fix Bluetooth or Cellular Issues in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5

Having Bluetooth or cellular issues after updating to iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5? Here is how you can fix them instantly. Try these Steps to Fix Bluetooth and Cellular Issues in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5. Whenever a new update for iPhone and iPhone comes along, there is a chance...
Cell Phonesgadgethacks.com

Apple Releases iOS 14.6 Beta 3 for iPhone, Adds Fix for Performance Bug

Apple released the third iOS 14.6 beta today, Monday, May 10. The update fixes a bug that could cause your iPhone to experience performance issues after startup. Apple seeded developers iOS 14.6 dev beta 3 just past 10 a.m. PDT, the company's standard release time for developer beta updates. While the public beta is not yet available, we expect Apple to release it at 1 p.m. PDT today, or 10 a.m. PDT tomorrow. If you're a public tester, that's the version you need to wait for.
Technologywindowscentral.com

OneDrive for iOS update fixes video playback issues

OneDrive for iOS just received an update that includes several fixes. The update fixes a color issue that made it difficult to read text when opened in Adobe Reader. Another fix addresses an issue causing videos to close during playback. OneDrive for iOS just received an update that includes several...
Technology9to5Mac

Comment: Epic vs. Apple case reveals how hollow tvOS and watchOS App Stores are

As the Epic court case goes on, we have been learning more details about internal discussions within Apple business. With the testimony of Trystan Kosmynka, one of the heads of the App Store, on Friday, we have been able to discover more about the App Store numbers and we can say that the iPhone App Store is Apple’s only big hit, here’s why.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

iOS 14.6 Beta Brings Tweaks to Podcasts App Following Complaints

Apple has added a number of features to its Podcasts app in the third beta of iOS 14.6, seemingly in an attempt to address some of the useability problems introduced in iOS 14.5. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser spotted the Podcasts app changes in iOS 14.6 beta 3 and its source...