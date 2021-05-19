Despite updated NYS guidance, most store shoppers, workers still wearing masks
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The shopping scene, at first glance, looked the same Wednesday at the Tops store on Harlem Road in West Seneca. Just about everyone had their masks in place on their face until we encountered the unmasked manager. He pointed out the retail chain has fully adopted the posted policy as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules that if you're fully vaccinated, you do not need a mask in their store.www.wgrz.com