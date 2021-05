SIOUX FALLS — Discipline. Endurance. Intelligence. Caden Tegethoff was built for the Air Force Academy. He just had to utilize a different tool to get there: patience. Hopeful, albeit disappointed after being initially rejected from the Academy last year, the Platte native studied at Northwestern Preparatory School for the fall semester via a Falcon Foundation Scholarship that came with his rejection. Less than two months into the spring semester at Augustana University, Tegethoff finally received the letter he had been waiting for.