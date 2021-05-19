newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden County, FL

Pandemic driving Big Bend camping business

By Channing Frampton
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cn7Nm_0a5194fQ00

Camping trends have gone up considerably since the start of the pandemic.

New research from Kampgrounds of America or KOA shows the number of first-time campers in the U.S. in 2020 was five times what it was in 2019.

Those numbers are thanks in large part to the travel restrictions and social distancing we’ve all adjusted to.

In Leon and Gadsden Counties, RV parks are benefiting from the surge as they work to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Initially, in the beginning, everything slowed way down,” shared Shannon Elliott. She owns Big Oak RV Park in Leon County . “We dropped to about 50 percent capacity.” That drop started in April of 2020.

As lockdowns lifted, however, her business started to rebound in a big way. “I think a lot of families are opting to travel via RV now,” Elliott explained. She said from April of 2020 to April of 2019, they have seen about a 35 percent increase in business. She does not expect it to slow down either.

“There are some campgrounds I’ve talked to who have filled up for the year already,” added Jim Botts. He is the general manager of Camping World of Tallahassee in Gadsden County.

“Increases in buying went up about 43 percent,” Botts said. “People wanted to get outdoors. They couldn’t go on cruises. They couldn’t go on airlines”

Hitting the road for the great outdoors is a safe solution for many across the nation, including Frosty Walter. “I’m here. I’m an outdoors guy,” Walter shared. He and his wife are staying at Big Oak. “We’ve got a motorcycle we ride around on. The pandemic hasn’t bothered me much at all.”

Walter told ABC 27 his wife is a traveling nurse. RV parks have been a blessing when it comes to travel and living a good life. He said the only problem now is, “it’s tough to find a place to park.”

Looking ahead, Elliott said, “now, we’re getting to a point with full-timers where we can’t even really accommodate the football games or anything along those lines because we’re too full.”

If you plan on hitting the road in your RV, better plan ahead as those spots book up fast.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

1K+
Followers
881
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
Local
Florida Business
Tallahassee, FL
Industry
Tallahassee, FL
Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Health
County
Gadsden County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bend#Camping World#Football Games#Pandemic#Safe Driving#Big Oak Rv Park#Koa#Camping Trends#Rv Parks#First Time Campers#Kampgrounds#America#Cruises#Lockdowns#Full Timers#Increases#Business#People#Gadsden Counties#Leon County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida Stateleoncountyfl.gov

Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for Florida Emancipation Day

Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for. The following closures and service changes will occur in observance of the Florida Emancipation Day holiday on Thursday, May 20. Previously, on September 29, 2020 Leon County became the first county in Florida to officially recognize Florida Emancipation Day and to commemorate this important holiday.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida Statewfsu.org

AAA: Florida Gas Stations Recovering From Surge In Fuel Demand

Florida gas prices have held relatively steady even after last week's Colonial Pipeline outage led to a deluge of demand for gasoline, according to a press release from Triple-A. The pipeline operator says normal operations have resumed following a cyberattack. The auto club says the state’s average price for gasoline...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...