Channing Tatum Buys Tranquil Brentwood Midcentury Farmhouse
Though they still own their former marital home, a $6 million estate in the mountains above Beverly Hills that’s been undergoing renovations for years, both Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have gone their separate real estate ways. Earlier this year, Dewan snagged a $4.7 million mansion in Encino, and now records reveal Tatum has followed up with the $5.6 million acquisition of a secluded property deep within Brentwood’s bucolic Mandeville Canyon.www.hollywoodreporter.com