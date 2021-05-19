newsbreak-logo
Hale County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hale The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Floydada, Lockney and Petersburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

