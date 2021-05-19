Flood Advisory issued for Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN MOTLEY...HALL AND EASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 911 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Brice to 6 miles north of Turkey to 5 miles northeast of South Plains, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Memphis, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot, Valley Schools, Northfield, Brice, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH