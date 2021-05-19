Flood Advisory issued for Floyd by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 14:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Floydada, Lockney and Petersburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Floyd County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1022 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Dougherty, or 9 miles east of Floydada, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Floydada and Dougherty. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Floyd County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN MOTLEY...HALL AND EASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 911 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Brice to 6 miles north of Turkey to 5 miles northeast of South Plains, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Memphis, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot, Valley Schools, Northfield, Brice, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 1127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Petersburg, or 12 miles east of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, King, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; King; Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Dickens County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northern King County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Crosby County in northwestern Texas Cottle County in northwestern Texas Southern Motley County in northwestern Texas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1038 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Kirkland to 11 miles west of Paducah to near Floydada, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Floydada, Crosbyton, Paducah, Matador, Dickens, Guthrie, Dougherty, Afton, Swearingen, Grow, Dumont, Finney, Delwin, Chalk, Mcadoo, Hackberry and Roaring Springs. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, King, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; King; Motley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR DICKENS...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD...SOUTHWESTERN KING...NORTHEASTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHERN MOTLEY COUNTIES At 1250 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Mcadoo to 5 miles northwest of Girard, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Spur, Dickens, White River Lake, Dumont, Afton, Mcadoo and Roaring Springs. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Motley, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Hall; Motley; Swisher SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from near Plainview, to near Floydada. These storms are moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Floydada, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Quitaque, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Aiken, Flomot, Valley Schools, Seth Ward and Edmonson.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Claytonville, or 7 miles northeast of Plainview, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Lockney, Kress, Cotton Center, Claytonville, Aiken and Seth Ward. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Floyd, Hockley, Lynn, Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochran; Floyd; Hockley; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LUBBOCK...NORTHWESTERN LYNN SOUTHEASTERN COCHRAN...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...TERRY...SOUTHERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHEASTERN HALE AND YOAKUM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds, in excess of 50 mph, are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to fall below advisory criteria. The wind advisory will expire at 8 PM CDT.
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochran; Floyd; Hale; Hockley; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LUBBOCK...NORTHWESTERN LYNN SOUTHEASTERN COCHRAN...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...TERRY...SOUTHERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHEASTERN HALE AND YOAKUM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds, in excess of 50 mph, are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Timing...Noon until midnight. * Wind...West southwesterly approaching 30 mph becoming northerly late Saturday evening. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.