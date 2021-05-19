Tom Cavanagh Opens Up About Leaving The Flash
Earlier this month, fans of The CW's The Flash were saddened to learn that the series would be losing two of its original cast members with both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes departing the series after the current seventh season. While Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon/Vibe, still has some episodes to go, Cavanagh has already ended his series regular run after years of playing numerous versions of Harrison Wells as well as Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash. Now, Cavanagh is reflecting on his time on The Flash and opening up about his decision to leave.comicbook.com