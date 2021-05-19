Tom Cavanagh Opens Up About Leaving The Flash

Fans of The CW's The Flash head into this week's episode "Timeless" with a bit of melancholy, knowing that Tom Cavanagh (Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, multiple Harrison Wells) and Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon) will be exiting the series as it heads into its eighth season. "Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons and will be greatly missed," executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to DH. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances." But before the goodbyes, Barry (Grant Gustin) will need Timeless Wells (Cavanagh) to help him stop an out-of-control "Nora" (Michelle Harrison)- while Cisco (Valdes) reveals a hidden fear to Kamilla (Victoria Park) and Iris' search for answers takes an unexpected turn. Here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for this Tuesday's episode: