Vermont State

Vermont honors legacy of Captive Industry leader Len Crouse

vermontbiz.com
 21 hours ago

Former Deputy Commissioner Leonard “Len” Crouse has Passed Away. Vermont Business Magazine The State of Vermont honors the legacy of Leonard “Len” Crouse after his passing on May 6, 2021. Len was appointed the first Deputy Commissioner of the then newly created Captive Insurance division in 2003 and prior to that served as the Director of Captive Insurance since 1990 for the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (formally, the Department Banking, Insurance, Securities, and Health Care Administration). While Deputy Commissioner, Len was responsible for Vermont’s administration and regulation of captive insurance companies at a time when the industry was rapidly growing.

vermontbiz.com
