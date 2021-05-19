newsbreak-logo
Austin, TX

Masks now optional at UT

Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 22 hours ago

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Wednesday, The University of Austin president Jay Hartzell announced masks will now be optional on campus.

According to the announcement, effective immediately,

  • Masks are optional inside university buildings and outdoors.  
  • For individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have weakened immune systems, masking and social distancing are optional but recommended.

Hartzell also says these orders are applied to upcoming commencement ceremonies and athletic competitions.

Hartzell said UT will continue to monitor conditions and act in accordance with any guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control.

