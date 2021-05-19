First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $10.23 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.