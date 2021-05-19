Strong Wind Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a strong wind warning for parts of Imperial County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Expect widespread wind gusts of 30-40 mph in the afternoons and evenings with local 40-55 mph winds. The Wind Advisory covers western Imperial County this afternoon and evening and continues for far western Imperial County through Thursday night. NWS has also issued a Red Flag Warning for the Lower Colorado River Valley through Thursday night. The Red Flag Warning is for dry and windy conditions that will create high fire danger.kxoradio.com