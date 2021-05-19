newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial County, CA

Strong Wind Warning

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 8 hours ago

The National Weather Service has issued a strong wind warning for parts of Imperial County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Expect widespread wind gusts of 30-40 mph in the afternoons and evenings with local 40-55 mph winds. The Wind Advisory covers western Imperial County this afternoon and evening and continues for far western Imperial County through Thursday night. NWS has also issued a Red Flag Warning for the Lower Colorado River Valley through Thursday night. The Red Flag Warning is for dry and windy conditions that will create high fire danger.

kxoradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Imperial County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Fire Danger#The Wind Advisory#Widespread Wind Gusts#Western Imperial County#Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial Valley, Salton Sea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial Valley; Salton Sea WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Salton Sea and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.