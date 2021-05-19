newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meip#Pharma Company#Moving Average#Nasdaq Inc#Quarterly Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Pharmaceutical Company#Meip#Mei Pharma Inc#Mei Pharma#The Thomson Reuters#Wasatch Advisors Inc#Woodline Partners Lp#Phase Ii#Voruciclib#Thomson Reuters#Mei Pharma Stock#Full Year Sales#Research Analysts#Year Growth Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $428.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $413.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$132.84 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report sales of $132.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.80 million and the lowest is $115.15 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post sales of $156.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.87 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $75.79 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $75,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Cuts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $7.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. EOLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $53,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post sales of $86.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the lowest is $85.07 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $66.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Concert Pharma (CNCE) Announces Sale of VX-561 Milestones to Vertex (VRTX) for $32 Million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has purchased the potential future milestones under the companies’ 2017 asset purchase agreement relating to VX-561 (deutivacaftor) for $32 million. “This transaction provided an...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCW Group Inc. Sells 84,565 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,565 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $188,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 532 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 4,267 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million. Shares of APPF stock traded...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $191.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $192.33 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.