$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter
Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma's earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.