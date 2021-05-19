Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.