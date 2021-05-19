newsbreak-logo
Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

By Steven Smith
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.22. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

