Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share
Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.22. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.www.modernreaders.com