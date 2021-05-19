Construction worker dies in Alexander County trench collapse

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A construction worker was killed Wednesday after a trenched collapsed on him in Alexander County, officials said.

Crews were replacing a drainage line along Highway 64/90 near the intersection of Highway 127 west of Taylorsville.

Firefighters got to the scene and the man was partially covered with dirt.

“They arrived on the scene. There were a couple of workers trying to get him uncovered,” Sheriff Chris Bowman said. “Firefighters, rescue squad, all joined him to get him out.”

The area has gotten a lot of rainfall in a few hours.

OSHA was called to the scene to determine what caused the trench to collapse.

