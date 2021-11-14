ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, NC

Company fined $39k in trench collapse that killed worker in Alexander County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff, The Associated Press
 6 days ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A construction company has been fined $39,200 by the North Carolina Department of Labor for a trench collapse that killed a worker in May.

Shane Anthony Sharpe, 38, of Taylorsville, died in the collapse of a 10-foot deep trench at an Alexander County shopping center. Crews were working on a drainage line, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The collapse occurred in a parking lot outside Big D’s Diner & Country Store on Highway 64/90.

After a six-month investigation, the Department of Labor levied $39,200 in penalties against the contractor on the job, Barnes Backhoe & Grading Inc.

Sharpe died when the south wall of the trench caved in on him, a September NCDOL citation said.

The company was cited for several safety violations including having no protection against cave-ins in the trench and not having completed an inspection of the trench before work began that day.

Employees also lacked training to recognize or avoid trench hazards or signs of collapse and there was no safe way for employees to exit the trench, according to the citation.

On May 20, emergency responders were sent to the parking lot of a diner near Taylorsville where they found a portion of a trench had caved in and trapped the man, authorities said.

Crews were replacing a drainage line near the intersection of Highway 127 when the trench collapsed.

Firefighters got to the scene and said the man was partially covered with dirt and asphalt in the 10-foot deep trench.

“They arrived on the scene and there were a couple of workers trying to get him uncovered,” Sheriff Chris Bowman said at the time. “Firefighters, rescue squad, all joined to get him out.”

Sharpe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barnes Backhoe & Grading Inc. requested an informal conference to appeal the citation. That process is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

