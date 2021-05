The Whatcom Museum is excited to bring back the annual History Sunset Cruises this summer after last year’s season was canceled due to COVID-19. Partnering again with San Juan Cruises for tour operation, the weekly cruises will take place Tuesdays, July 13 – August 31, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The sailings will be offered at a reduced capacity with new protocols in place to ensure visitor safety, while still offering an enjoyable experience on Bellingham Bay.