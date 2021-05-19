newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Solo BATGIRL Movie for HBO MAX Picks Up BAD BOYS Directors

By Kyle Anderson
nerdist.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in January, DC Films’ Walter Hamada talked about the myriad comic book films coming out way in the coming years. He specifically mentioned a few “riskier” titles that would seemingly have trouble finding an audience in theaters would find a home (at a smaller budget) on the then-nascent HBO Max streaming service. Seemingly the first of those will be a solo Batgirl movie as evidenced by news Wednesday afternoon that Bad Boys for Life directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will take the reins.

nerdist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Joel Schumacher
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Robin
Person
Martin Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Tv Reviews#Film Series#Comic Book Films#Marvel Tv#Marvel Comics#Hbo Max#Dc Films#Hbo Max#Bad Boys For Life#Bumblebee#Disney#Batman Robin#Titans#Detective Comics#Twitter#Dc Comics Adil Bilall#Crime Films#Live Action Form#Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JOKER: It Seems Warner Bros. IS Planning To Move Forward With A Sequel After All

Shortly after Joker laughed its way past $1 billion at the global box office back in 2019, it was reported that director Todd Phillips was set to re-team with star Joaquin Phoenix for a direct follow-up to the controversial film. However, both Phillips and Phoenix later denied any involvement in a potential sequel, and it was put down to a case of crossed wires.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Marvel's Loki, Owen Wilson Is Joining A Superhero Movie

This June marks a first for Owen Wilson’s career: he’s starring in a comic book project. The longtime Wes Anderson collaborator is taking part in the Disney+ series Loki as the mysterious Mobius M. Mobius, but it turns out that Wilson isn’t just building superhero-related cred by appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also doing so by joining an original superhero movie.
MoviesGamespot

Next Superman Movie Will Be An Origin Story With A Black Kal-El – Report

New details have been revealed about the next Superman movie. The film is being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and will be produced by JJ Abrams. According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC and parent company Warner Bros are "committed" to hiring a Black director to helm the movie, which will feature a Black superman for the first time. Among the names that are being considered are Steven Caple Jr (Creed II), Regina King (One Night in Miami), Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah), and J.D. Dillard (Utopia, The Twilight Zone). While JJ Abrams is obviously a hugely successful director, THR's sources state it would be "tone-deaf" for Abrams himself to direct.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Directors Who We’d Like To See Make A Black Superman Movie

Back in February, it was revealed that Warner Bros. is planning a fascinating big screen future for Superman. While things remain up in the air regarding Henry Cavill’s future as the character, the studio is now developing a new Man Of Tomorrow-centric movie with producer J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates, and it appears that the plan is to have the film feature a Black actor in the lead role. Now the project seems to be moving forward, reportedly looking for a Black filmmaker to take the helm, and it has inspired us to do some thinking about what the movie could be.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

TCM Classic Film Festival will be celebrated on both Turner Classic Movies and HBO Max

The annual festival is kicking off its second virtual event since the pandemic began from Thursday through Sunday. The goals for the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival are, first, “to delight the TCM network audience, by hosting something rich and meaningful to people who watch us day in and day out,” says TCM general manager Pola Changnon. And with HBO Max, TCM sees an opportunity “to draw new audiences to classic films.” This is the first year that TCM will have HBO Max at its disposal. “On HBO Max, it’s like a multiplex on steroids,” said Changnon. ALSO: ALSO: TCM's Ben Mankiewicz and his Dateline brother Josh Mankiewicz team for a spotlight on courtroom movies.
TV ShowsPosted by
Tom's Guide

11 new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more

A fresh batch of new movies and shows is blooming across the streaming services and television. Several brand-new series are premiering this week, including Tina Fey’s comedy Girls5eva on Peacock, the animated Star Wars spinoff Bad Batch on Disney Plus and Netflix’s superhero saga Jupiter’s Legacy. But (sad face) we’re also getting the final seasons of Shrill and Castlevania, two of the biggest TV shows getting canceled or ending in 2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max picks up The Gordita Chronicles to series

Based on creator Claudia Forestieri's life, The Gordita Chronicles stars newcomer Olivia Goncalves in a comedy about Carlota “Cucu” Castelli, a willful 12-year-old Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold. "Cucu leaves her home and her parochial school in Santo Domingo to live in Miami and pursue the American Dream during the hedonistic 1980s after her father, a marketing executive with a large airline, gets transferred there," per Deadline. "Cucu meets head-on the challenges of being an immigrant in a strange new world with humor, bravado and some really bad choices." The Gordita Chronicles' producers include Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria, who directed the pilot.
TV SeriesNME

Marvel’s ‘Loki’ premiere pushed forward to Wednesday June 9

Marvel‘s latest small screen venture Loki will arrive on Disney+ two days ahead of its initial Friday premiere. The six-part series will play on Disney+ from June 9. Speaking in a new video, the show’s star Tom Hiddleston quipped that “Wednesdays are the new Fridays” in reference to the new premiere date. The 40-year-old actor said that the shift was a reflection on Loki’s status as a Marvel outsider.
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

Mortal Kombat Movie Rumored To Get All-Female Spinoff

With the release of the new Mortal Kombat film rumors and news reports are flying that Warner Bros. and their subsidiary New Line Cinema are contemplating sequels and related movies. A direct sequel has not been confirmed, but there have already been talks that the first film is supposed to...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Venture Bros. Will Return As a Movie on Adult Swim and HBO Max

The Venture Bros. Will Return As a Movie on Adult Swim and HBO Max. Last year, Adult Swim abruptly cancelled The Venture Bros. after seven seasons across 14 years. However, Team Venture is getting a comeback. Adult Swim has announced that the Venture family will return in a new animated movie. It also appears that the film will follow up on the story threads from season 7. Here’s the official synopsis from Adult Swim:
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Zack Snyder ‘Worried’ Warner Bros. Would Sue and ‘Silence Me’ for Supporting Snyder Cut Fans

Zack Snyder told The Sunday Times in a recent interview that he was originally scared of what Warner Bros. might do if he publicly supported the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. Snyder exited “Justice League” during post-production due to a family tragedy, and the studio brought in Joss Whedon to oversee reshoots and change the entire tone of the comic book tentpole. Snyder was eventually invited back in 2020 to restore his version of the film, which led to the release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on HBO Max in March.
MoviesInternational Business Times

Warner Bros’ Black Superman: Who Could Be Playing The Next Man Of Steel?

Warner Bros. is looking for a Black actor to play the next Superman on the big screen. Michael B. Jordan denied that he was tapped to play the iconic character. Producers are likely to choose a relatively unknown actor for the highly anticipated film. Warner Bros. is looking for the...
MoviesMovieWeb

Joker 2 Is Still Being Planned at Warner Bros.

Though much remains mysterious about the nature of the project at this point, it seems Warner Bros. still intends to make Joker 2. Director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix have been pretty quiet on that front over the last year or so following the first movie's big night at the Oscars in 2020, with Phoenix taking home Best Actor for his work as the iconic comic book villain. But now we have word that the studio is still pursuing a follow-up to the R-rated DC adaptation.