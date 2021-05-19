Solo BATGIRL Movie for HBO MAX Picks Up BAD BOYS Directors
Back in January, DC Films' Walter Hamada talked about the myriad comic book films coming out way in the coming years. He specifically mentioned a few "riskier" titles that would seemingly have trouble finding an audience in theaters would find a home (at a smaller budget) on the then-nascent HBO Max streaming service. Seemingly the first of those will be a solo Batgirl movie as evidenced by news Wednesday afternoon that Bad Boys for Life directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will take the reins.