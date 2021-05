Tyrone Johnson fills in for Mike. Tyrone opens the show discussing the Sixers loss, and why we shouldn’t over react to it, as well as wondering if social media is a net negative or a net positive (0:00:00-0:12:20). Tyrone gets to the phone calls, talking to the listeners about the Sixers loss and more (0:12:30-1:07:15). Natalie presents Nat’s News where she reports on some very interesting news stories from the day (1:07:15-1:17:15). He gets back to the phone calls (1:17:15-1:29:45). Later Brian Westbrook joins for the full 4pm hour (1:29:55-2:13:20). Tyrone gets back to the phones (2:13:30-2:41:29). Tyrone closes it out with Sound Off (2:41:39-END).