Michael Andrew continued his incredible weekend at the TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis, throwing down a 50.80 in the 100 butterfly on Friday night as he is now second in the world and first in the United States as he is looking stronger and stronger for the Olympic team in Tokyo. After nearly breaking the American record in the 100 breast last night, Andrew lowered his lifetime best and broke 51 seconds for the first time as his time was also a new TYR Pro Swim Series meet record, lowering Caeleb Dressel’s 50.92 from March 2020 in Des Moines.