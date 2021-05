Just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, a tree crashed down onto US-101, blocking both the south and north lanes near Redcrest, California. Minutes later, several traffic collisions took place. A semi-truck that was hauling an empty milk tank was traveling south on 101 in the right lane when it came across the fallen tree in the darkness and collided with it. As a result of the impact, the semi crossed over into the northbound lanes and continued off the eastern edge of the road, finally coming to rest after traveling down an embankment.