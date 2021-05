Two elderly pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck while crossing a street in Grangeville last week. Idaho State Police say 93-year-old Burton Hazelbaker and 91-year-old Kathryn Hazelbaker, both of Grangeville, were in the crosswalk on North Meadow Street and East Main Street when they were struck by a city of Grangeville vehicle making a left-hand turn onto Meadow Street just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was driven by 26-year-old M. Alder. The ISP news release didn’t give Alder’s full first name.